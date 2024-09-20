Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Down 6.3% in August

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CUE shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cue Biopharma from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.
Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.96. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.25.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 142.93% and a negative net margin of 566.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.
