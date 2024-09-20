Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Trading Down 19.9%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) shares fell 19.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 6,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 6,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Cuentas Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. The company has a market cap of $328,146.00, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.71.

Cuentas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile financial, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications, Wholesale Telecommunication services, and Digital Products and General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.