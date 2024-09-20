Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of Culp stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $79.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.18.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
