Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 94.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

CUBI stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,504 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,267.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CUBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

