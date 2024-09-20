Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Shares Up 4,086.3%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4,086.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 570,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 131,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Cybin Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.
Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
