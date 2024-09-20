D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

DHI opened at $197.06 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.07. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

