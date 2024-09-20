Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 116.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.29. Dana has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 444.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Dana by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

