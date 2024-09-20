Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 454,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,183,572 shares.The stock last traded at $10.33 and had previously closed at $10.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Dana Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.06, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Dana by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the second quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

