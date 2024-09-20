DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Shares Up 114%

Shares of DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) rose 114% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

DATATRAK International Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

