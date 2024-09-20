DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) CEO Sells $8,252,500.00 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, September 13th, Javier Rodriguez sold 9,881 shares of DaVita stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $1,609,120.85.

On Monday, August 26th, Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of DaVita stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68.

NYSE DVA opened at $163.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $166.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in DaVita by 60.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,615,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,933,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 78.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in DaVita by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

