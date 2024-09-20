De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Trading Up 4.9%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

De La Rue Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

