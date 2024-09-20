Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Gap Up to $155.10

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $155.10, but opened at $160.45. Deckers Outdoor shares last traded at $157.99, with a volume of 96,895 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $21.53 to $27.78 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $31.11 to $33.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $35.14 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $30.25 to $30.28 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $30.83 to $30.56 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 31.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 285.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,311,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 152,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,020,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.7% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

