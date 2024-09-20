DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,295 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 201.1% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 44,410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 40,772 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1,160.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,732,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $55.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

