DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 6,192 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $14,376,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,597,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,969 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

