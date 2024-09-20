DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,718,000. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 156,249 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,583.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on Z. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Z

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $68.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.