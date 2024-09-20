DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNM. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Core & Main by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 5.58%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

