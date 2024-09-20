DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,335,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,823 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after purchasing an additional 569,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $86,117,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,820,000 after purchasing an additional 500,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $237.73 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $241.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

