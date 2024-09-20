DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 10,915 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 116.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Samsara were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $2,831,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,466,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,241,157.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $14,894,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $2,831,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,466,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,241,157.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,049,232 shares of company stock valued at $82,346,868. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

