DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 30,150 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,695,000 after acquiring an additional 343,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after purchasing an additional 637,254 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 306,751 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 587,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,553.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,334.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNO

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.