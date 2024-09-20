DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,016 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTCT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.