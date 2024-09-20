DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AU opened at $27.58 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AU shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

