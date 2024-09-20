DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 552.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 236,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,270,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $175.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.55.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

