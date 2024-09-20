DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.08 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $929,695,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,605,000 after buying an additional 45,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,964,000 after acquiring an additional 721,454 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $116,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.61.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $54.07 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.63 and a one year high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

