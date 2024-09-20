DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 92.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,746,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,065 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after buying an additional 392,986 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,079,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,613,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,493,000 after acquiring an additional 351,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after acquiring an additional 290,510 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

