DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,902 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KE were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 71.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in KE by 29.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 955,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 217,376 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in KE by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,934,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after buying an additional 1,288,653 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KE by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,299,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 476,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target for the company.

KE Stock Performance

NYSE BEKE opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.74. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.