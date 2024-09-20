DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,687,000 after buying an additional 79,681 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,448,000 after buying an additional 721,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,771,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,511,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,704,387.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,617,068 shares in the company, valued at $385,570,486.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,902,466 shares of company stock worth $69,552,560. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

