DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,864,000 after acquiring an additional 278,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,137,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,116,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,764,000 after buying an additional 66,645 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,558,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,024,000 after buying an additional 81,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $92,571,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $103.03 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $104.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 0.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.