DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $744,000 Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $114.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.