DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $834,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,755 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FOX were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,598,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in FOX by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 242,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

