DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,829,000 after acquiring an additional 75,898 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after buying an additional 224,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 487.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 32,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

