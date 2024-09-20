DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,587 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
BUD stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
