DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $927,000 Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 346,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

BTG stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -110.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

