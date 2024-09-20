DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,339 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $218.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.93. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $140.39 and a 52-week high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

