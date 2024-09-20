DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 25,875 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 110.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,875 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,673,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,559,000 after purchasing an additional 672,648 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 139,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $2,735,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 139,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $2,735,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,204,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,603,793. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.07 and a beta of 1.82. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.