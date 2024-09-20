DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 3,287 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PVH were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 234.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,213,000 after purchasing an additional 519,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 1,954.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 352,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 335,291 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PVH by 711.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after acquiring an additional 299,418 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,623,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,382,000 after purchasing an additional 284,269 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PVH by 15.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,977,000 after purchasing an additional 124,309 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PVH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Shares of PVH opened at $97.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.12. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.79.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

