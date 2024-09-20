DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roku were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 835.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Roku by 706.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,945 shares of company stock worth $3,465,135. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $77.45 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $61.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

