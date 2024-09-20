DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 1,558.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom in the first quarter worth $112,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

