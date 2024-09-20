DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 2.9 %

LECO opened at $187.83 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

