DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 10,151 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Twilio by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Twilio by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $632,755.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,891,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,030 shares of company stock worth $2,677,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

