DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 10,356 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 138,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 55,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 55,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 636,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 141,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,335.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.14%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

