DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 24,137 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,137 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 80.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FLO opened at $23.77 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLO shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

