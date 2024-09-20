DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 70,101 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,101 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $38.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.88 and a beta of 1.65. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

