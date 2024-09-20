DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,709,000 after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $283,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,045,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,009,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,532,113 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.2 %

PAYC stock opened at $172.91 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $279.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

