Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

DCTH has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

DCTH stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $252.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 312.48% and a negative net margin of 474.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at about $966,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

