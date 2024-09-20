Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

DK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Delek US from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

Get Delek US alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DK

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.57. 162,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. Delek US has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $172,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.