Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,694,500 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 4,984,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,868.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLVHF

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Delivery Hero Company Profile

DLVHF stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44.

(Get Free Report)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.