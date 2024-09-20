Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,694,500 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 4,984,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,868.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Delivery Hero Company Profile
Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
