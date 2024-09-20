Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share by the technology company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Dell Technologies has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.29. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $144,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 770,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,456,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,297,857 shares of company stock worth $840,653,193. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

