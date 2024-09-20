Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.65. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 1,917,618 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Denison Mines had a net margin of 950.42% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592,121 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 25,263,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,275,000 after buying an additional 2,138,603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Denison Mines by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,135,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Denison Mines by 39.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,405,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 2,111,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,764,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 884,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

