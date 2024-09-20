DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.48

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.48 and traded as low as $14.63. DENSO shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 98,317 shares traded.

DENSO Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.25 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that DENSO Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

