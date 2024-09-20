Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.55. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 7,122 shares trading hands.

Deswell Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

